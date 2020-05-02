COVID-19 tracking apps raise privacy concerns in Asia

Digital technologies have proven a popular tool for governments across Asia to monitor and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Medical authorities say tracking software has helped slow transmission, but critics say it has highlighted the power of governments to exploit people’s personal data.

Al Jazeera’s Sarah Clarke reports from Hong Kong.

