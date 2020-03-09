-
COVID-19 uncertainty: A virus-weakened global economy
It has been a dramatic 48 hours. The Italian government on Sunday announced that more than 15 million people in the industrial heartland of the country were being quarentined for a period of four weeks. It came as the deathtoll from the Corona Virus in Italy shot up to the highest level outside of Mainland China. The Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte argues that these drastic measures are a bitter pill for the country’s economy in the short term but that this will spare the country longer-term economic damage.
