Share
0 0 0 0

COVID-19: US conducts trials of plasma transfusions

10 hours ago

There are no proven drug therapies or effective vaccines for the virus, yet.
But the US Food and Drug Administration is embracing one treatment that’s worked during previous outbreaks: a transfusion of plasma from recovered patients to the severely-ill.
Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle has more.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #US

Leave a Comment