COVID-19: US conducts trials of plasma transfusions

There are no proven drug therapies or effective vaccines for the virus, yet.

But the US Food and Drug Administration is embracing one treatment that’s worked during previous outbreaks: a transfusion of plasma from recovered patients to the severely-ill.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle has more.

