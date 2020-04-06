-
COVID-19: US presidential campaigning moves to digital arena
The pandemic has forced the United States to re-examine its 2020 election cycle.
Dozens of states have postponed primaries and campaigns have moved online.
Now, concern is rising over what the situation will look like for the presidential election in November.
Alan Fisher has more on the changing presidential race.
