COVID-19 vaccine: Safety concerns as countries rush for cure

There are more than 150 coronavirus vaccines in development around the world.

But fewer than 10 have reached stage three, the final phase before approval and eventual production and distribution.

There are worries the rush for a vaccine means safety is being compromised, as Al Jazeera’s Gabriel Elizondo reports from New York, US.

