Share
0 0 0 0

Covid-19 volunteers – the people helping others get through the crisis

23 mins ago

The coronavirus pandemic has led to an army of volunteer across Europe helping the vulnerable cope with the crisis…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/03/29/covid-19-volunteers-the-people-helping-others-get-through-the-crisis

What are the top stories today? Click to watch: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLSyY1udCyYqBeDOz400FlseNGNqReKkFd

euronews: the most watched news channel in Europe
Subscribe! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=euronews

euronews is available in 13 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

In English:
Website: http://www.euronews.com/news
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/euronews
Twitter: http://twitter.com/euronews
Google+: http://google.com/+euronews
VKontakte: http://vk.com/en.euronews #-

Leave a Comment