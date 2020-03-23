Share
0 0 0 0

COVID-19: WHO warns Africa to prepare for worst

21 mins ago

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned African countries to prepare for the worst.
More than 1,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in 42 countries across the continent.

Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mahomed now takes a look at how other African nations are responding.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #AfricaCoronavirus #COVID-19

Leave a Comment