COVID-19 worsens South Sudan hunger crisis

More than five million people in South Sudan rely on food aid to survive and the coronavirus pandemic is making their lives even harder.

The outbreak is slowing down humanitarian operations that deliver essential food supplies.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan reports from Juba.

