Crash! US crude futures turn negative for first time in history
For the first time in history, oil prices in the United States crashed below $0 into negative territory on Monday.
US crude has rebounded in Asian markets to above $1 a barrel
The global coronavirus crisis has slashed demand for crude oil, despite a deal to slash production.
The main oil-producing countries are now running out of space to store their reserves.
Al Jazeera’s Andy Gallacher reports from Miami, Florida.
And to discuss the impact of the drop in oil prices on the Middle East we are joined by Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid from Doha.
