CRAZIEST TURNAROUND? Dragons savage entrepreneur and then back him!!!! | Dragons’ Den – BBC

Fiery investors Sara Davies, Touker Suleyman, Deborah Meaden, Tej Lalvani and Peter Jones return to the infamous hot seats as a fresh batch of nervous entrepreneurs strive to seal a life-changing deal.

Tonight’s hopefuls include a beauty entrepreneur whose tools have a social as well as practical purpose and two low-alcohol brewers who hope the Dragons will stump up for the ultimate round of investment. And the multimillionaires try more than a business on for size when a footwear entrepreneur pitches his range of hand-finished shoes. Will he leave the Den walking on air?

Dragons’ Den | Series 17 Episode 9 | BBC

