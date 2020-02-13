Crime and violence reaching new heights in Kabul

Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul is considered one of the most dangerous cities in the world, with rampant crime taking place daily and figures only increasing. Whilst the population is frustrated, a social media campaign is pushing the government to take more immediate measures. 269 suspects were arrested in January, but in a country plagued by war, terrorism, poverty and corruption, will the recent crackdown be enough to make people feel safe?

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en