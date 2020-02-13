Share
Crime and violence reaching new heights in Kabul

about 1 hour ago

Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul is considered one of the most dangerous cities in the world, with rampant crime taking place daily and figures only increasing. Whilst the population is frustrated, a social media campaign is pushing the government to take more immediate measures. 269 suspects were arrested in January, but in a country plagued by war, terrorism, poverty and corruption, will the recent crackdown be enough to make people feel safe?

