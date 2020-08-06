Share
Crime in Argentina: Months of quarantine leave many vulnerable

about 1 hour ago

Four months of quarantine and an economic crisis have left many in Argentina feeling insecure.
The situation has been worsened by a rise in crime.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Buenos Aires on how the government is handling the situation.

