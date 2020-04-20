“Crisis not over”, french PM warns against moving too quickly

During a live televised address on Sunday evening, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said many restrictions will remain, even once the confinement is eased. Without a vaccine or proven treatment, the country will focus on social distancing, mass testing and isolation to keep the outbreak in check. People may be required to wear masks in public, he said, and those who can should continue to work from home.

