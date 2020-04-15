Crisis within a crisis: virus exacerbates food insecurity in Africa

In tonight’s edition: The coronavirus pandemic risks crippling food access for hundreds of millions of people across Africa. Efforts to contain the spread of Covid 19 may exacerbate food insecurity that was already gripping parts of the continent before the health emergency. We speak to the FAO’s Director of Emergencies Dominique Burgeon.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en