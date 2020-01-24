Share
CRISPR-Cas9: The era of genome editing

44 mins ago

It’s called CRISPR-Cas 9 and while the name may not sound impressive, don’t be mistaken: this gene-editing technology is set to change our world in many unpredictable ways. We take a closer look in this edition of Tech 24.

