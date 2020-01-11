Croatia: “Door is open” for Albania, North Macedonia to join EU – von der Leyen

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday that “the door is open” for North Macedonia and Albania to join the European Union under current rules, while holding a joint press conference with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb on Friday.

“We should find the way that the parallel process for North Macedonia and Albania, is that the door is open and that they can start the accession talks,” von der Leyen said at the launch of Croatia’s EU presidency.

“We want to increase the [EU] dynamic and if possible, resolve and unblock the situation in concerning accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania,” Plenkovic said.

Albania and North Macedonia submitted their application to join the EU in 2009 and 2004 respectively.

Video ID: 20200111-005

