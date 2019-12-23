Croatia: Ex-PM Milanovic celebrates his advance to runoff vote

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Croatia’s former prime minister and now presidential candidate, Zoran Milanovic, was seen celebrating his advance to the runoff vote, surrounded by his supporters in Zagreb on Sunday.

According to polls, the presidential race will continue with a runoff on January 5, with Milanovic facing conservative incumbent President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic who is three percent behind him, according to 98% of counted ballots.

