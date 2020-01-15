Croatia police criticised for attacking refugees at border

Police officers in Croatia are being accused of attacking refugees and migrants on the border with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

People say they have been assaulted and robbed by border guards and illegally ejected.

Croatia has recently taken on the presidency of the European Union and critics say it is trying to show it can protect the borders of the EU.

Al Jazeera’s Laurence Lee reports from the Bosnia-Croatia border.

