Croatia: President-elect Milanovic promises to be ‘ear’ for Croatians, but not ‘shoulder to cry on’

Croatian President-elect, Social Democrat Zoran Milanovic addressed excited supporters in Zagreb on Sunday, after winning 52,7% of the vote, thus defeating incumbent President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic who secured 47,3%.

“When I am talking about differences in Croatian society, you won’t hear me telling stories about the community. People are different but the thing I will insist on is that I will try not to hurt anyone on purpose. I will be an ear for everybody. Yeah, you heard it well, the ear and the head for everybody but not the shoulder to cry on,” promised Milanovic.

Milanovic, who was the Croatian Prime Minister between 2011 and 2016, now has a more ceremonial role, as the President in the Croatian parliamentary system of governance.

