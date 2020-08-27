Croatia virus surge: Infections increase as tourists arrive

Healthcare workers in Croatia are trying to contain a surge in coronavirus infections linked to foreign tourists arriving for their summer holidays.

The tourist-dependent economy in nearby Montenegro is suffering too.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

