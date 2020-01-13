Croatian PM says EU wants ‘good relationship with UK’ post-Brexit

Andrej Plenkovic is prime minister of Croatia, the country that has just taken on the rotating presidency of the European Union for the next six months. There are some huge issues for the EU to confront as 2020 begins. Within the next few weeks, the UK will cease to be a member. There are also battles looming over the budget, climate goals, plus prospective new members from the Western Balkans. This is all happening amid renewed worries about security after top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike. Plenkovic sat down with FRANCE 24’s Catherine Nicholson.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en