Croatian president faces ex-prime minister in presidential election run-off

The top 2 contenders in Croatia’s presidential election are set to face each other in a run off round next month. Former PM Zoran Milanovic led the field with nearly 30% of the vote in preliminary returns from Sunday’s election. President Kolinda Grabar Kitarovic had almost 27% support, the state election authorities said.

