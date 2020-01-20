Crosses for losses: An American’s campaign to honour the dead

After every mass shooting in the United States over the past 20 years, a retired carpenter has travelled to the scene and built a memorial for each victim.

He has done the same for other victims of gun violence. But now, Greg Zanis is drawing a line under a voluntary project that has lasted more than 20 years.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Aurora in the state of Illinois.

