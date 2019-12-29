Crowdfunding and solidarity: How French rail workers sustain a month-long strike

Now in their 25th day, France’s nationwide strikes against the government’s pension reform plans are the longest in more than 30 years. How are strikers coping after nearly four weeks without pay?

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en