Crude oil virtually worthless as storage capacities run low | DW News

For the first time in history, US oil prices crashed into negative territory on Monday. That means producers have to pay buyers to take oil off their hands. The crash was triggered by a collapse in demand as the world continues its shutdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s an unprecedented development.

