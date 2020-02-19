The UN human rights office wants safe corridors for civilians trying to flee fighting in Syria’s northwest and who ‘no longer have anywhere to go’.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/19/cruel-beyond-belief-un-demands-escape-route-for-civilians-in-northwest-syria

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live