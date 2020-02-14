Cruise ship passengers in Cambodia clear of coronavirus, docking after two weeks stranded

In the last 24 hours, China has reported more than 5000 new Coronavirus cases, and 121 new deaths. Whilst high figures, it is in fact the lowest number of COVID19 figures in two weeks, adding weight to a forecast by Beijing’s senior medical advisor that the Chinese outbreak could end by April. Concern remains, however, that new outbreaks could emerge in other parts of the world. In Cambodia, a cruise ship stranded at sea for two weeks was finally allowed to dock after fears it could spread the virus.

