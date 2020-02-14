-
Cruise ship passengers in Cambodia clear of coronavirus
In Cambodia, it was all smiles as passengers disembarked from a cruise ship that had been turned away by four Asian governments over fears of an outbreak of the coronavirus.
There have been no confirmed cases among the more than 2,000 people on board the MS Westerdam.
Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay reports from the Sihanoukville port where the ship is docked.
