Cruise ship quarantined off Hong Kong amid coronavirus outbreak | DW News

A cruise ship carrying people who may be infected by the deadly coronavirus has returned to Hong Kong after being denied entry to Taiwan. Health officials say 30 members of the World Dream crew are showing symptoms. China says the number of people infected by the coronavirus has now topped 24,000. Almost 500 have died. Several cities in China are on lockdown – notably the city where the virus was first detected, Wuhan. Efforts are being made there to test and treat patients. But it seems that not all is going as smoothly as the Chinese government wants its people to believe.

