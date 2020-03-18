-
Cuba: Coronavirus-infected cruise ship docks in Cuba after weeks at sea
A UK-operated cruise ship which had been refused entry in several Caribbean ports over coronavirus concerns, docked in Cuba on Wednesday.
Footage shows the vessel docked at Mariel port, west of Havana, with decks empty and a few crew members visible inside.
Cuban authorities allowed the MS Braemar to dock out of ‘humanitarian concerns,’ after the ship remained stranded in the Caribbean and was refused entry by the Dominican Republic, Barbados and Bahamas when it announced five passengers tested positive for coronavirus. A further 28 passengers and 27 crew members were kept in isolation after showing symptoms.
All 682 passengers will be flown back to the UK on Wednesday, with four aircraft already on the island to make the journey.
