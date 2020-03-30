Cuba sends doctors worldwide in coronavirus fight

Cuba has over 29,000 medical professionals practising in 59 countries. It also sends thousands of doctors to work, free of charge, in low-income countries in Latin America and Africa.

Now, the island nation is sending medical teams around the globe to help with the coronavirus response.

Al Jazeera’s Ed Augustin reports from Havana, Cuba.

