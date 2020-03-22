Cuban doctors head to Italy to fight coronavirus

Cuba is sending its medics to Lombardy to help Italian doctors fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Cuban doctors were on the frontlines in the fight against cholera in Haiti and against Ebola in West Africa 10 years ago.

Nearly 800 Italians died from the new coronavirus on Saturday.

Al Jazeera’s Ed Augustin reports from Havana.

