Culture in confinement #2

As FRANCE 24’s culture team continue to explore how to make you television from their homes in Paris, Eve Jackson brings you ideas about how you can have a cultural life from your sofa, starting with some art from people drawing their ideal place of confinement. Plus, we take you on a virtual visit of museums around the world, including the Louvre and the Grand Palais in Paris. We also check out the stand-up comedians trying to keep up morale during lockdown, and Dheepthika Laurent gives us her top TV tips.

