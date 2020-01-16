Culture wars: Art world reflects Poland’s political divide

Poland’s right-wing Law and Justice party narrowly won a second term in power last year.

But the opposition now has a majority in the upper house of parliament.

As the political debate heats up, the battle for control of Poland’s cultural space is also underway.

Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Poland #Arts