Curfew in Kashmir ahead of autonomy revocation anniversary
Indian-administered Kashmir is in lockdown to prevent protesters from gathering to mark exactly a year since the region lost its special status.
A curfew has been imposed in the area.
Many local political leaders have been in detention for months.
Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports.
