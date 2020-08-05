Curfew in Kashmir ahead of autonomy revocation anniversary

Indian-administered Kashmir is in lockdown to prevent protesters from gathering to mark exactly a year since the region lost its special status.

A curfew has been imposed in the area.

Many local political leaders have been in detention for months.

Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports.

