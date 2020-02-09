-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
CUTE CONTENT WARNING: Meet the 3/yo skater who”s sweeter, sassier and more skilful than you!
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Note: Music at source may be subject to copyright
Everyone could learn a lesson in perseverance from Rita Ishizuka, a three-year-old skateboarding sensation from Tomakomai in northern Japan. The toddler-Tony-Hawk showed off the skills which have turned him into a viral sensation on Saturday, January 25.
Despite teething difficulties and more than his fair share of scrapes, falls and knocks, nothing can keep Rita away from his beloved board and there’s no doubt he has a bright future ahead of him.
Even though he’s only just old enough to walk, Rita has already mastered the art of jumping onto a board, sliding down ramps and gliding across the floor.
But his favourite hobby isn’t without its dangers – falling off the skateboard and getting back up is part and parcel of taking to the ramps!
Note: Music at source may be subject to copyright
Video ID: 20200209-022
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200209-022
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly