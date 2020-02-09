CUTE CONTENT WARNING: Meet the 3/yo skater who”s sweeter, sassier and more skilful than you!

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Everyone could learn a lesson in perseverance from Rita Ishizuka, a three-year-old skateboarding sensation from Tomakomai in northern Japan. The toddler-Tony-Hawk showed off the skills which have turned him into a viral sensation on Saturday, January 25.

Despite teething difficulties and more than his fair share of scrapes, falls and knocks, nothing can keep Rita away from his beloved board and there’s no doubt he has a bright future ahead of him.

Even though he’s only just old enough to walk, Rita has already mastered the art of jumping onto a board, sliding down ramps and gliding across the floor.

But his favourite hobby isn’t without its dangers – falling off the skateboard and getting back up is part and parcel of taking to the ramps!

