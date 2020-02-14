Cuteness overload at Berlin Zoo as panda twins play together

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Zoo und Tierpark Berlin

Meng Xiang and Meng Yuan, the panda twins born in the Berlin zoo last August, were caught on film playfully romping, on Thursday.

The young brothers, the first ever to be born in Berlin’s Tierpark, could be seen enjoying their home, the Panda Garden, while their mother Meng Meng was keeping a close eye on them.

The six-month-old twins, nicknamed Pit and Paule by the zoo employees, remain one of the main attractions at the location, especially considering that they are the only pandas currently in the country. They made their public debut on January 30.

Mandatory credit: Zoo und Tierpark Berlin

Video ID: 20200214-025

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200214-025

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly