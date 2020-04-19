CUTTING OPEN trainers to find out what’s inside! | How To Make – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Zoe Laughlin, designer, maker and materials engineer, is fascinated by the science and technology hidden within the everyday objects we take for granted. In this series, she dismantles and dissects three classic items to understand the wonders of form, function and material that go into making them, before building her own truly bespoke versions, step by step.

In this episode, Zoe takes on the trainer – a much-loved modern classic that’s a marvel of engineering and design. Setting out in search of inspiration, she meets some of the UK’s leading trainer designers and manufacturers, as well as the young inventors working on mind-blowing sustainable creations such as material made by bacteria and self-deodorising fabrics.

Zoe also goes behind the scenes at Britain’s largest footwear factory, where high-speed injection-moulding processes turn out a shoe every nine seconds. And she meets one of the country’s pre-eminent trainer historians, Thomas Turner, to find out how our favourite everyday footwear would be nothing without car tyres. All before building her own bespoke trainers. In Zoe’s own words, ‘they are mad, but they’re mine – and that makes them special!’

