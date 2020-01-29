Cyberloafing: The benefits of surfing the internet at work

IN THE PAPERS – Wednesday, 29.01.2020: We take a look at how the press is covering the terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso. We also discuss how some tributes to basketball legend Kobe Bryant don’t tell the full story of his past. Finally, we find out if there are any benefits to “cyberloafing”, or surfing the internet for personal use while at work.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en