-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Cyberman zealot makes other Cybermen scream – Doctor Who | BBC
Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn
Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ
***TO DISCUSS AND LOG CUSTOMISING ABOVE LINES CONSULT PRODUCER***
Handy hints:
1. Was this video made from a DPP Master?
2. Was the timeline set to 1080p?
3. Is the payoff less than 20 seconds from the end of the video?
4. Are there end screens available immediately after the payoff?
5. Is the audio in stereo, and blended smoothly?
6. Is the BBC DOG on the video?
7. Are the correct card and end screen templates applied?
8. Is the video on a playlist?
9. Is there a form on the Core?
10. Have you pressed save?
HANDY CARD LINK — https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer?ns_mchannel=YT&ns_source=none&ns_linkname=card_button
SO HOT RIGHT NOW PLAYLIST – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL5A4nPQbUF8ApYll7RWVsNbP3YuhRpBmd&disable_polymer=true
CARD Title: Sofa-hugging box sets and live TV
CARD Call to action: LAUNCH BBC iPlayer 👉
CARD Teaser text: Stream original BBC TV first!
HANDY ENDSCREEN LINK — https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer?ns_mchannel=YT&ns_source=none&ns_linkname=endscreen_button
ENDSCREEN Title: Sofa-hugging box sets and live TV
(detailed clip specific description and context)
(programme title) | Series (insert number) Episode (insert number) | BBC
#BBC #BBCprogramme #BBCiPlayer + additional tags
All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.
OPTIONAL PINNED COMMENT SUBJECT TO PRODUCER APPROVAL – REMOVE ALL BELOW FROM DESCRIPTION
Stream ‘PROGRAMME’ on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2k7l8Zf
OR
Be first to stream new ‘PROGRAMME’ on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2k7A3CK