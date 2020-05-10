-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Cycling lanes: Europe rethinks public transport as cities reopen
As lockdowns rolled out across Europe, public transport was empty, and it is not likely that people will be rushing to crowd buses and trains anytime soon.
Many people have opted for bicycles to get around, and now European governments are hoping the trend will continue as the lockdowns are lifted.
Vehicle bans and new funding for bike paths are among the approaches being used by governments to encourage people to take to two wheels.
Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands report.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#EUcoronavirus #EUlockdown #Cycling