Cycling lanes: Europe rethinks public transport as cities reopen

As lockdowns rolled out across Europe, public transport was empty, and it is not likely that people will be rushing to crowd buses and trains anytime soon.

Many people have opted for bicycles to get around, and now European governments are hoping the trend will continue as the lockdowns are lifted.

Vehicle bans and new funding for bike paths are among the approaches being used by governments to encourage people to take to two wheels.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands report.

