Cyclist hand-feeds water to thirsty koala during heatwave

A thirsty koala suffering from the record-breaking heatwave hitting the country approached a group of cyclists, climbed on one of the bikes and was hand-fed water from a bottle, outside Adelaide on Friday.

Footage shows the dehydrated koala clinging onto the bike and drinking thirstily.

Australia experienced one of its hottest December amid heatwaves, as temperatures are pushing above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

The hot and dry weather conditions have led to severe and repeated bushfires.

