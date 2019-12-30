The individuals she had accused of assaulting her were not summoned to court because prosecutors considered it a case of public mischief and not rape.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2019/12/30/cyprus-court-finds-british-woman-guilty-of-fabricating-rape-claim-against-12-israelis

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live