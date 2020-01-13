Cyprus gas dispute: Island divided over resource control

Since ExxonMobil discovered gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean sea off Cyprus, Turkey has also tried to muscle in on the energy exploration game.

Turkish ships have started to explore in waters belonging to Cyprus.

And while Cyprus has voiced concerns about Turkey’s move, international and regional players have yet to block Ankara from going ahead.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from Nicosia.

