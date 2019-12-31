Nicoletta Charalambidou says that the authorities in Cyprus do not take claims of violence against women seriously enough. …

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2019/12/31/cyprus-rape-claim-verdict-will-deter-women-from-reporting-violence-lawyer

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live