Cyprus struggling with influx of refugees
Cyprus is seeing a huge influx of migrants and refugees.
Most board boats from Turkey and then cross the border from the self-declared Republic of Northern Cyprus.
Cypriots say they have more refugees than they can cope with, and need help from the EU.
But some say the country is deliberately making things unpleasant for asylum seekers to prevent more from coming.
Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports from Kofinou refugee camp, Cyprus.
