Czech Republic: At least 8 killed in blaze at disabled people”s home near German border

22 mins ago

At least eight people were killed and some 36 were injured, some critically, after a fire broke out in a care home in the western town of Vejprty, on the German border.

Emergency services were reportedly alerted to the blaze at 03:49 GMT. Seven ambulances, including two German crews were sent to the scene to attend to the victims.

