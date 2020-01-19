-
Czech Republic: At least 8 killed in blaze at disabled people”s home near German border
At least eight people were killed and some 36 were injured, some critically, after a fire broke out in a care home in the western town of Vejprty, on the German border.
Emergency services were reportedly alerted to the blaze at 03:49 GMT. Seven ambulances, including two German crews were sent to the scene to attend to the victims.
Video ID: 20200119-017
