Czech Republic: Brno mosque vandalised with Islamophobic message
Mandatory credit: Brno Daily
A mosque in the Czech city of Brno has been vandalised by an instant of Islamophobic hate message, the footage from Saturday shows.
The graffiti message written on the mosque wall reads, “Do not spread Islam in the Czech Republic, or else, we will kill you.”
Police have been investigating the incident as to understand how the message was written on the mosque’s facade between Friday and early hours of Saturday.
The mosque has been reportedly hit by similar instants of hate speech in past years.
Mandatory credit: Brno Daily
Video ID: 20200104-034
