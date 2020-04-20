-
Czech Republic: Market greets first visitors after lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions
Prague residents visited their local farmers market on Monday, as the authorities began easing coronavirus restrictions for small businesses across the country.
Both sellers and clients appeared to respect the safety and hygiene requirements, such as social distancing and wearing face masks and gloves.
A market manager, Jana Rotterova, commented on the well-awaited opening: “For us, as administrators of the agricultural market, of course, it’s good news. We were closed for a long time and our farmers couldn’t make money for a long time. Their families suffered.”
Farmer markets along with other local businesses have been closed since mid-March due to the restrictions imposed by the Czech authorities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
