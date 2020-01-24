-
‘Dangerous’ abuse of power: Democrats in Trump impeachment trial
Democrats in the US are pressing on with the second day of opening statements in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
They are focusing on what they call his “dangerous” abuse of power in asking Ukraine to investigate a political rival.
But boredom appears to have set in among the Republicans.
Al Jazeera’s Heidi Zhou-Castro reports from Washington, DC.
